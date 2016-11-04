loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33424 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: GREY

Professional Satellite Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Reverse Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Headlight Washers, Heated Door Mirrors, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer

  • Ad ID
    404249
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33424 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£17,998

Motor Depot Hull
Hull, HU91DN, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

