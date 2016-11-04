BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 5dr Auto - UPGRADED WHEELS - UPGRADED SOUND

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 5dr Auto - UPGRADED WHEELS - UPGRADED SOUND Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58900 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black
This Black 4 Series Features Leather, Sat Nav, Xenon Headlights, Upgraded Wheels, Upgraded Sound. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.
Imperial Cars Exeter
EX28NB
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016