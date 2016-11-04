loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 5dr Auto - UPGRADED WHEELS - UPGRADED SOUND

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 5dr Auto - UPGRADED WHEELS - UPGRADED SOUND Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58900 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black

This Black 4 Series Features Leather, Sat Nav, Xenon Headlights, Upgraded Wheels, Upgraded Sound. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.

  • Ad ID
    413468
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    58900 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
