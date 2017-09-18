BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] - XENONS

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] - XENONS - Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28234 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: White
This White 4 Series Gran Coupe Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, BMW Full Black Panel Display, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Sports Seats, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Music Collection, Electric Boot, DVD Player, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Upgraded Wheels. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report
Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...