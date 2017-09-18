loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] - XENONS -

£20,998
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] - XENONS - Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28234 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: White

Accessories

This White 4 Series Gran Coupe Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, BMW Full Black Panel Display, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Sports Seats, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Music Collection, Electric Boot, DVD Player, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Upgraded Wheels. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330657
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28234 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom

