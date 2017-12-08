loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 5dr Auto - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - PADDLE SHIFT - MEMORY SEATS

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 5dr Auto - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - PADDLE SHIFT - MEMORY SEATS Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58900 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black

This Black 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Paddle Shift, Memory Seats, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, Electric Folding Mirrors, DAB, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, USB Audio, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, Music Collection, Electric Boot, Rear Privacy Glass, CD Player, DVD Player, LED Daytime Running Lights, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Upgraded Sound, Upgraded Wheels. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration

  • Ad ID
    421577
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    58900 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
