loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 2dr

Compare this car
£18,998
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 20008 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Satellite navigation, Head up Display, Bluetooth, Heated leather seats, Cruise control with brake function, 18" alloys, Extended lights package - 4 Series, Dual zone climate control, Stop/start button, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Daytime running lights, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Hill start assist, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Drive Performance Control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325084
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20008 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

Arnold Clark Ford (Strathaven)
ML106UB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed