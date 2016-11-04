BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 2dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 19750 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Red

Melbourne Red Metallic with Black Dakota Leather Interior, 19" Double Spoke Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Xenon Lights with Headlamp Washers, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Start/Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, On - Board Computer (OBC), Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), 3.5mm Auxiliary Input and USB Audio Interface, iDrive Controller with 8 Favourite Buttons, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, 18in Light Alloy M Star - Spoke Style 441M Wheels with Mixed Tyres, Rain Sensor, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Hill - Start Assistant, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint

  • Ad ID
    417495
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19750 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
