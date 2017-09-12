loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 2dr Auto

£18,998
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21853 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Contact branch for details, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, BMW teleservices, BMW emergency call, Stop/start button, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Heat insulating tinted glass, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Windscreen with grey shadeband, Daytime running lights, Sunvisors with vanity mirrors, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Rear centre armrest, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Leather gearknob, Lashing eyelets in boot, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Integrated rear head restraints, Heated front seats, Glovebox with lid, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Front head restraints, Front cupholders x 2, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Dual zone climate control, Anthracite headlining, 4 grab handles, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, Extended lights package - 4 Series, Tyre pressure monitor, ITS head airbags for front/rear, Hill start assist, Front side airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioner, Front seatbelt force limiters, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Dynamic brake control, DSC+, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver seatbelt warning indicator, Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), ABS/EBD, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Remote central locking, Electronic immobiliser, Drive away door locking, Drive Performance Control, Diesel particulate filter

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322848
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21853 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Arnold Clark Ford (Linwood)
PA12BH,
United Kingdom

