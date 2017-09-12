BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21853 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black
Contact branch for details, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, BMW teleservices, BMW emergency call, Stop/start button, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Heat insulating tinted glass, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Windscreen with grey shadeband, Daytime running lights, Sunvisors with vanity mirrors, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Rear centre armrest, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Leather gearknob, Lashing eyelets in boot, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Integrated rear head restraints, Heated front seats, Glovebox with lid, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Front head restraints, Front cupholders x 2, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Dual zone climate control, Anthracite headlining, 4 grab handles, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, Extended lights package - 4 Series, Tyre pressure monitor, ITS head airbags for front/rear, Hill start assist, Front side airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioner, Front seatbelt force limiters, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Dynamic brake control, DSC+, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver seatbelt warning indicator, Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), ABS/EBD, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Remote central locking, Electronic immobiliser, Drive away door locking, Drive Performance Control, Diesel particulate filter
Arnold Clark Ford (Linwood)
PA12BH,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...