BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 46487 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Alpine White

Professional Media package,Interior comfort package,19'' M Double-spoke style 442M alloy wheels,Brushed Aluminium Trim,High-gloss Black interior trim finisher,Electric Glass Sunroof,Exterior Folding Mirrors with Anti Dazzle,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB

  • Ad ID
    409249
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    46487 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£18,500

Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

