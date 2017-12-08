loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 2dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - PADDLE SHIFT

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 2dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - PADDLE SHIFT Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50887 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: White

This Alpine White 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Paddle Shift, Electric Folding Mirrors, Music Collection, DVD Player, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Split Folding Rear Seats, Cruise Control, USB Audio, Keyless Start, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Rear Privacy Glass, DAB, LED Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, onl

  • Ad ID
    421614
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50887 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
