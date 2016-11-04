BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport 2dr Auto - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MUSIC COLLECTION - DVD

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport 2dr Auto - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MUSIC COLLECTION - DVD Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40751 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Blue
This Estoril Blue 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Seats, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Cruise Control, Auto Headlights, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, USB Audio, Keyless Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, CD Player, DAB, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Driving Aids, Upgraded Wheels. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 3
Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016