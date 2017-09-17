loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d Luxury 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£26,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d Luxury 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4290 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Sparkling Brown Metallic

Accessories

19'' BMW Individual V-spoke style 626I alloy wheels,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-dazzle,High-beam Assistant,Adaptive Headlights,Online Entertainment,Loudspeaker system - BMW Advanced,High-Gloss Shadowline Exterior trim,Convertible Comfort package,Media package - Professional

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329559
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4290 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Sytner Birmingham BMW
Birmingham, B13QJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

