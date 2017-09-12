BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive SE 5dr Auto [Business Media]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] xDrive SE 5dr Auto [Business Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26762 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black
3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS(Anti-Lock Brakes), Alarm, Audio remote control, Auxiliary input socket, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Curtain airbags, Digital radio, Drivers airbag, Electric door mirrors, ESP, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front parking sensor, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seat, Immobiliser, Isofix child seat anchor points, Leather seat trim, Navigation system, Passenger airbag, Radio/CD, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Rear parking sensor, Remote central locking, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Side airbags, Steering wheel mounted controls, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer, Tyre pressure monitor
Arnold Clark Ford (Clydebank)
G813ST,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...