BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media]

Accessories

Automatic tailgate opening, Sport automatic transmission, Sun Protection Pack, BMW emergency call, BMW Online services, BMW teleservices, Check control system, Run flat indicator, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, LED tail lights, Heated windscreen washer jets, Heat insulating tinted glass, Headlight washers, Headlight range control, Front fog lights, Follow me home headlights, Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Daytime running lights, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Chrome exhaust tailpipe, Windscreen with grey shadeband, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, M aerodynamic bodystyling, High gloss shadow line, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, 4 grab handles, Anthracite headlining, Dual zone climate control, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front cupholders x 2, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Front head restraints, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Glovebox with lid, Heated front seats, Integrated rear head restraints, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Lashing eyelets in boot, Leather gearknob, Leather handbrake, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Sunvisors with vanity mirrors, Welcome lighting, Extended lights package - 4 Series, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Brake assist, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, Driver seatbelt warning indicator, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, DSC+, Dynamic brake control, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front seatbelt force limiters, Front seatbelt pretensioner, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, ITS head airbags for front/rear, Side impact protection, Tyre pressure monitor, Drive away door locking, Electronic immobiliser, Remote central locking, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Drive Performance Control, Electronic differential lock, Sports function on gearbox with steering wheel mounted gearshift paddles