BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6460 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black
DAB Digital radio, Automatic tailgate opening, Front/rear Parking distance control, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Alarm, Climate control, Curtain airbags, ESP, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Stop/start button
Arnold Clark Motorstore (Edinburgh)
EH151ED, Midlothian
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...