BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7394 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic
Sport Automatic Transmission,Exterior Parts In Body Colour,Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim With Black,Electric Glass Sunroof,Exterior Mirrors - Folding With Anti-Dazzle,Enhanced Bluetooth With Wireless Charging,WiFi Hotspot Preparation,Interior Comfort Package,M Sport Plus Package
Sytner Leicester BMW
Leicester, LE191UY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
