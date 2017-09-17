loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media]

£28,081
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7394 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic

Accessories

Sport Automatic Transmission,Exterior Parts In Body Colour,Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim With Black,Electric Glass Sunroof,Exterior Mirrors - Folding With Anti-Dazzle,Enhanced Bluetooth With Wireless Charging,WiFi Hotspot Preparation,Interior Comfort Package,M Sport Plus Package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329568
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7394 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Sytner Leicester BMW
Leicester, LE191UY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

