BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media]

Accessories

Sport automatic transmission, Media pack - Professional - 4 Series, Sun Protection Pack, Heated seats, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, 18" Double spoke alloy wheels - style 400M, Xenon headlights, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Cruise control/speed limiter, Concierge service, Bluetooth hands free telephone connection with USB audio interface, Automatic tailgate opening, Check control system, DAB Digital radio, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Bluetooth audio streaming, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lights, LED tail lights, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, Welcome lighting, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, Extended lights package - 4 Series, DSC+, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Remote central locking, Electronic immobiliser, Drive away door locking, Sports function on gearbox with steering wheel mounted gearshift paddles, Electronic differential lock, Drive Performance Control, Stop/start button, Service interval indicator, Run flat indicator, Outside temperature display, On board computer, Oil temperature gauge, Lights on warning, Front/rear Parking distance control, Door/boot open warning, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, BMW teleservices, BMW Online services, BMW emergency call, Windscreen with grey shadeband, High gloss shadow line, Heat insulating tinted glass, Heated windscreen washer jets, Headlight range control, Follow me home headlights, Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round, Dual chrome exhaust, Door sill finishers, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Body colour roof mouldings, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour door handles, Body colour bumpers, 2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Toolkit located in luggage compartment, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Leather handbrake grip, Leather gearknob, Lashing eyelets in boot, Integrated rear head restraints, Heated front seats, Glovebox with lid, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Front head restraints, Front door storage with bottle holder, Front cupholders x 2, F