Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media] Coupe Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8768 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Silver
2017 BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media] Coupe with 8768miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Dec 8, 2017
Apr 4, 2017