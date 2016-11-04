loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Prof Media] - SUN PROTECTION GLASS -

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Prof Media] - SUN PROTECTION GLASS - Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17414 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

This Black 4 Series Features Heated Black Leather Dakota Leather Seats, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Driving Assistant, Xenon Headlights, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, BMW Black Panel Display, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, USB Audio, Keyless Start, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Music Collection, DVD Player, CD Player, DAB, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Upgraded Wheels. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finan

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401553
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17414 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
