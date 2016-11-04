loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Prof Media] - PADDLE SHIFT - BLUETOOTH

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Prof Media] - PADDLE SHIFT - BLUETOOTH Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31729 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

This Grey 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, BMW Full Black Panel Display, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, USB Audio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Music Collection, CD Player, DAB, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Voice Control, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple image

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412735
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31729 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£20,612

Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!