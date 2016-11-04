BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Prof Media] - PADDLE SHIFT - BLUETOOTH

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Prof Media] - PADDLE SHIFT - BLUETOOTH Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31729 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Grey
This Grey 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, BMW Full Black Panel Display, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, USB Audio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Music Collection, CD Player, DAB, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Voice Control, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple image
Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016