BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Prof Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Prof Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8871 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire
BMW Navigation System,(I) Piano Black Interior Trim,Sport Automatic Transmission,Exterior Mirrors Folding,Enhanced Bluetooth With Wireless Charging,WiFi Hotspot Preparation,Interior Comfort Package,M Sport Plus Package
Sytner Swansea BMW
SA58LW,
United Kingdom
