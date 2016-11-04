loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Prof Media] - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - ELE

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Prof Media] - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - ELE Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31729 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

This Grey 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Auto Headlights, Split Folding Rear Seats, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, USB Audio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Music Collection, LED Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, DAB, DVD Player, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple image

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416724
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31729 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£20,612

Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom

