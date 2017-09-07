loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] Sport 2dr [Business Media]

£30,166
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] Sport 2dr [Business Media] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Sunset Orange metallic

Satellite Navigation, Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, Convertible Comfort Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Centre Armrest, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, DAB Digital Radio, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

  • Ad ID
    311859
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom

