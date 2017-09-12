BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] Sport 2dr Auto [Business Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] Sport 2dr Auto [Business Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9111 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Melbourne Red Metallic
Interior comfort package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-dazzle,Headlining. Anthracite
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...