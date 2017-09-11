loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] Sport 2dr Auto [Business Media]

£25,446
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] Sport 2dr Auto [Business Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Sunset Orange metallic

Accessories

Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, Sports Pack, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Sun Protection Glass, Split Folding Rear Seats, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Run Flat Tyres, Floor Mats, First Aid Kit, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Extended Interior Light Package, DAB Digital Radio, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320620
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Stratstone BMW Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24SR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

