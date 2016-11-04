loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] SE 5dr Auto [Business Media]

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] SE 5dr Auto [Business Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10238 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Fineline Anthracite wood interior trim,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-dazzle,Enhanced Bluetooth with wireless charging,WiFi hotspot preparation,Interior comfort package,M Sport Plus package,Media package - Professional,20'' Double Spoke Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409241
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10238 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£23,500

Sytner Sunningdale BMW
SL50EX, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!