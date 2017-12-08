loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport [Professional Media]/PLUS PACK/SERVICE PACK/ONE OWNER

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport [Professional Media]/PLUS PACK/SERVICE PACK/ONE OWNER Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 8976 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Alpine white

FULL BLACK LEATHER SPORT SEATS, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, SATELLITE NAVIGATION PRO, SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH PHONE PREPARATION, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, DAB RADIO, MEDIA INTERFACE, HEATED SEATS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, 19 INCH SPLIT SPOKE ALLOYS, ONE OWNER, BMW SERVICE PACK. ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, DVD, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Headlight Washers, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seat, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Leather Seats, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Reverse Parking Aid, Satellite Navigation, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer

  • Ad ID
    421616
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8976 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£23,950

Capitol Car Centre
PR23PS
United Kingdom

