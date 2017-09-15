BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8178 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Alpine White
Navigation System - BMW Professional, Xenon Headlights, 18` Alloy Wheels, Park Distance Control, Dual zone climate control, Heated front seats, LED daytime running lights, DAB Digital Radio, Cruise Control, Headlight Wash, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, LED tail lights, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, LED front fog lights, Sport Automatic Transmission, Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim, Sport Seats , M Sport Steering Wheel, M Sport Suspension, Run Flat Tyres, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth Connectivity, Concierge Service, Real Time Traffic Information, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Door sill finishers, Dual chrome exhaust, Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round, Follow me home headlights, Headlight range control, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss shadow line, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Leather gearknob, Leather handbrake grip, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Toolkit located in luggage compartment, Welcome lighting, BMW Online Services
JCT600 BMW
BD48RU,
United Kingdom
