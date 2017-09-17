BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Me

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Me Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11215 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: White
BMW teleservices, Front/rear Parking distance control, M aerodynamic bodystyling, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Extended lights package - 4 Series, Media pack - Professional - 4 Series, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Chrome exhaust tailpipe, Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round, LED tail lights, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Dual zone climate control, Anthracite headlining, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Welcome lighting, Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill start assist, Dynamic brake control, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Drive Performance Control, Electronic differential lock
Arnold Clark Vauxhall (Glasgow)
G329QQ,
United Kingdom
