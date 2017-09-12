BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr [Professional Media] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 24 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Alpine White
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,18'' M Star-spoke Wheels,Front Seat heating,Xenon Headlights,Black panel display,Professional Navigation system,DAB digital radio
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...