BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr [Professional Media]

£29,000
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr [Professional Media] Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 24 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Alpine White

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,18'' M Star-spoke Wheels,Front Seat heating,Xenon Headlights,Black panel display,Professional Navigation system,DAB digital radio

  • Ad ID
    322849
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

