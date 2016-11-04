loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d (190) M Sport 2dr (Profes Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d (190) M Sport 2dr (Profes Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18490 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLUE

BMW remote services, Front/rear Parking distance control, BMW emergency call, BMW Online services, BMW teleservices, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Check control system, Door/boot open warning, iDrive controller and display with 6.5' monitor, Lights on warning, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature display, Real time traffic information, Run flat indicator, Service interval indicator, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Extended lights package - 4 Series,This our BMW 420D M SPORT Automatic Transmission with full service history comes fitted with extra essential worth 2350 and plenty more desirable features.

  • Ad ID
    411254
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18490 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
