BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black

Climate control, Satellite navigation, Low mileage, Front/rear Parking distance control, Automatic, Outside temperature display, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, On board computer, Stop/start button, DAB Digital radio, Bluetooth audio streaming, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Dual chrome exhaust, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lights, Dual zone climate control, Extended lights package - 4 Series, Dynamic brake control, Hill start assist, Front side airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioner, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm

  • Ad ID
    407863
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£27,995

Harry Fairbairn BMW (Inverness)
IV11UA
United Kingdom

