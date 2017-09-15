loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Compare this car
£28,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2169 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Glacier Silver Metallic

Accessories

2000 Finance Discount* 10.9% APR REPRESENTATIVE. * Terms and conditions apply, Sport Automatic Transmission,M Sport Plus Package,Harman/Kardon Loudspeaker System,Variable Sport Steering,Brushed Aluminium Trim,VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Original Price New 39985

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325914
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2169 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Harold Wood BMW
Romford, RM30GX, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed