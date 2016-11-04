BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17247 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Mineral Grey
Navigation System Professional, Red Leather, 19" Alloys, M Sport Plus Package, Reversing Assist Camera, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M Sport Suspension, Front Sport Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Air Conditioning, Park Distance Control, Sun Protection Glass, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Loudspeaker System - BMW Business, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, BMW TeleServices, DAB Digital Radio, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Auto Drive Away Locking System
Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016