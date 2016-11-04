loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17247 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Mineral Grey

Accessories

Navigation System Professional, Red Leather, 19" Alloys, M Sport Plus Package, Reversing Assist Camera, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M Sport Suspension, Front Sport Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Air Conditioning, Park Distance Control, Sun Protection Glass, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Loudspeaker System - BMW Business, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, BMW TeleServices, DAB Digital Radio, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Auto Drive Away Locking System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402684
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17247 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£24,451

Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

