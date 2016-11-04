loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38548 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Jet Black

19" Alloy Wheels, Automatic Gearbox, Paddleshift, Sports Button, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Front Heated Seats, Cruise control with speed limiter, Push Button Start, Automatic Headlamps, CD Player, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Connectivity, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), 6 Airbags, Front Fog Lights, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Physical Car Available For Viewing Today

  • Ad ID
    416714
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38548 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
