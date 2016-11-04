BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38548 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Jet Black
19" Alloy Wheels, Automatic Gearbox, Paddleshift, Sports Button, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Front Heated Seats, Cruise control with speed limiter, Push Button Start, Automatic Headlamps, CD Player, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Connectivity, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), 6 Airbags, Front Fog Lights, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Physical Car Available For Viewing Today
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Hemel Hempstead
Hemel Hempstead, HP39BS, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016