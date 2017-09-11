loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£34,277
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Glacier Silver

Accessories

M Sport Plus Package, Convertible Pack, 19" Alloys, Black Dakota Leather, Satellite Navigation, Sport Automatic Transmission, Heated Front Seats, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Parking Distance Control, Headlamp Wash, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Extended Interior Light Package, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Loudspeaker System - BMW Business

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320007
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

