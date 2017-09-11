BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Glacier Silver
M Sport Plus Package, Convertible Pack, 19" Alloys, Black Dakota Leather, Satellite Navigation, Sport Automatic Transmission, Heated Front Seats, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Parking Distance Control, Headlamp Wash, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Extended Interior Light Package, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Loudspeaker System - BMW Business
Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...