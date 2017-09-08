BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] - HEATED LEATHER - M SPORT

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] - HEATED LEATHER - M SPORT Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12464 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: White
This 4 Series Features Harman/Kardon Sound System, M Sport braking system, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, Paddle Shift, Electric Adjustable Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Driving Aids, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Sports Seats, USB Audio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Music Collection, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, DAB, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Upgraded Wheel
Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom
