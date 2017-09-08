loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] - HEATED LEATHER - M SPORT

Compare this car
£21,250
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] - HEATED LEATHER - M SPORT Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12464 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: White

Accessories

This 4 Series Features Harman/Kardon Sound System, M Sport braking system, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, Paddle Shift, Electric Adjustable Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Driving Aids, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Sports Seats, USB Audio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Music Collection, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, DAB, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Upgraded Wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315662
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12464 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed