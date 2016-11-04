BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] - HEATED LEATHER - ELECTRI

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] - HEATED LEATHER - ELECTRI Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14377 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black
This Black 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlights, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, USB Audio, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seats, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Music Collection, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, CD Player, DAB, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Voice Control. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.
Imperial Cars Exeter
EX28NB
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016