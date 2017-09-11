BMW 4 SERIES 420d [190] Luxury 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d [190] Luxury 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6647 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Imperial Blue Xirallic
Electric Glass Sunroof,Interior comfort package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-dazzle,Sport automatic transmission,Ash Grain with Metal Inlay wood interior trim,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB & audio,Headlining. Anthracite
Sytner Sunningdale BMW
SL50EX, Berkshire
United Kingdom
