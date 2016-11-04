loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 418d M Sport 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 418d M Sport 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 26216 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black

18" Double spoke alloy wheels - style 400M, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, DAB Digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Check control system, Cruise control with brake function, BMW emergency call, Automatic tailgate opening, BMW teleservices, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Outside temperature display, On board computer, Oil temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Stop/start button, Run flat indicator, Extended lights package - 4 Series, Run flat tyres, Auto dimming rear view mirror, 2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Daytime running lights, Door sill finishers, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front and rear windows with fingertip open/close + anti-trap all round, Front fog lights, Follow me home headlights, LED tail lights, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, Windscreen with grey shadeband, High gloss shadow line, Diesel particulate filter, Drive Performance Control, Electronic differential lock

  • Ad ID
    417504
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    26216 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
