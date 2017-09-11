loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 418d M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Coupe

£25,000
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 418d M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6916 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Glacier Silver Metallic

2016 BMW 4 SERIES 418d M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Coupe with 6916miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    319351
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6916 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

