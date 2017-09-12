BMW 4 SERIES 3.0TD 430d xDrive M Sport (s/s) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 430d xDrive M Sport (s/s) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8753 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Heated front seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driving assistant,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Headlight wash,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Innovation package,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Online Entertainment,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Speed limit display,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Grassicks Garage BMW Ltd
PH13GA,
United Kingdom
