loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport Auto

Compare this car
£33,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4600 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Metallic

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,Alarm,18In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Reversing Assist Camera,On-Board Monitor,Sun Protection Glass,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Armrest Front, Sliding,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Dakota Leather Black,Driving Assistant,Extended Storage,Floor Mats,Heads Up Display,Hill Holder,Loudspeaker System - Harman/Kardon,M Sport Braking System,Online Entertainment,Radio/CD/MP3,Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Six Speakers,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323916
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4600 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Bentley Cambridge
Cambridge, CB41SR, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed