BMW 4 SERIES 3.0TD (258bhp) 430d M Sport Auto

£34,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (258bhp) 430d M Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8611 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Melbourne Red Metallic

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Air Collar,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,WiFi hotspot preparation,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322512
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8611 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Grassicks Garage BMW Ltd
PH13GA,
United Kingdom

