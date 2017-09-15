BMW 4 SERIES 3.0 TD 435d M Sport Auto xDrive 2dr

Accessories

Alpine White, TV PRESENTER MIKE BREWER IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS BMW 435D CONVERTIBLE. IT COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY & BMW WARRANTY UNTIL 2019. ALL CARS WILL RECEIVE AN 82 PT RAC APPROVED INSPECTION, ALL ARE HPI CLEAR AND PREPARED TO THE HIGHEST STANDARD WITH A SERVICE IF REQUIRED., Upgrades - Air Collar, Loudspeaker System - Harman/Kardon, Convertible Comfort Package, M Sport Braking System, M Sport Plus Package, Brushed Aluminium Trim, Wind Deflector, Alloy Wheels - 19in M Double-Spoke Style 442M, Steering Wheel Heating, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Navigation System - BMW Business, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, DAB Tuner, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two-Zone Control, Auto Start-Stop, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, On-Board Computer (OBC), Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Metallic Paintwork, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), Start/Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Rain Sensor, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Upholstery - Dakota Leather, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Hill - Start Assistant, Seat Adjustment - Front, Electric with Driver Memory, Tyre Pressure Monitor, USB Audio Interface, Sun Visors with Vanity Mirrors and Ticket Pocket, Steering Column with Manual Reach and Rake Adjustment, Power steering, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Screen, Front and Rear Head Restraints, Electric door mirrors, Cup Holders, Front - Two, Child locks & Isofix system, Airbags, 12V Power Socket in Front Centre Console and Passenger Footwell, Sport Seats, Front, M Sport Steering Wheel, M Aerodynamic Bodystyling, Exterior Trim, High Gloss Shadowline. 4 seats, Here at Mike Brewer Motors, quality really matters to us. Not just the quality of our service but the high quality of our vehicles, and the standard at which they hit our forecourts. We have invested a lot into our business to open 2 state of the art preparation centres in Sheffield and Luton with the sole purpose to deliver the highest quality cars possible both Mechanically and aesthetically, because we know you won??t want to buy a car from us unless it??s in top notch condition. Please check out our independent reviews at www.judgeservice.com or follow the link on our website mikebrewermotor