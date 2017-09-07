loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s) Auto

£41,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9465 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black Sapphire Metallic, Four wheel-drive, Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Fineline Anthracite wood, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, Park Distance Control front and rear, Powered bootlid operation., Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, xDrive, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior, 4WD. 5 seats, 41,950 Gross VAT Qualifying

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313334
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9465 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Rybrook BMW Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

