BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s) Auto

£34,495
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Bluetooth handsfree system, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Comfort Access, DAB digital radio, Digital Cockpit, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, WiFi hotspot preparation, xDrive, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media]

  • Ad ID
    318700
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Dick Lovett BMW Bath
BA23DR,
United Kingdom

