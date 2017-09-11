loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s) Auto

£27,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9851 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, 19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Park Distance Control front and rear, Powered bootlid operation., Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, xDrive, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420d [190] xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Prof Media]

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318718
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9851 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Dick Lovett BMW Swindon
Swindon, SN58WG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

