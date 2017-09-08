BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Call 01305 267411,Comfort Access,DAB digital radio,Digital Cockpit,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Located at Westerly Dorchester,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Video available on request,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior
Westerly Dorchester BMW
Dorchester, DT11PR, Dorset
United Kingdom
