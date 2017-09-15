BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD 420d Sport (s/s) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD 420d Sport (s/s) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8825 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: SILVER
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Sport Leather Steering Wheel. black,19 inch Star spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport package,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...