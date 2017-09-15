loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD 420d Sport (s/s) Auto

£24,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD 420d Sport (s/s) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8825 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Sport Leather Steering Wheel. black,19 inch Star spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport package,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326220
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8825 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
BMW Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44GU, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

