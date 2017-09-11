BMW 4 SERIES 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 6996 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: SILVER
Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, Electric glass sunroof, BMW Online services, Headlight wash, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth handsfree system, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Heated front seats, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, M Sport suspension, Park Distance Control, Powered bootlid operation., Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 4 Series 420d [190] M Sport 5dr [Professional Media]
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
